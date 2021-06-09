Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 4%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $115.31 and last traded at $116.30. 919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 216,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.13.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $962.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.74.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,110,000 after buying an additional 165,970 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $6,553,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.