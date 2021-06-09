M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,821,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $160.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.