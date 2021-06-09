Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $228.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.32. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $138.12 and a twelve month high of $228.41.

