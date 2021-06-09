Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 201 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,080 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,615 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,908 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.4% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.99.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,360 shares of company stock valued at $527,076 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

