Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 168 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Roku by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Roku by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,816 shares of company stock valued at $67,240,348 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $340.13 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.94 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.62.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.