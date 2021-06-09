Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after purchasing an additional 165,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $109.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.22. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 744,804 shares worth $80,530,619. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.