Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,481,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 639,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after buying an additional 40,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Holding Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI stock opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.23 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

