Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.10

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.10 and traded as high as C$3.37. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 3,252 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic Capital Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Mosaic Capital news, Director Harold Kunik sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$35,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$680,019.25. Insiders have sold a total of 28,159 shares of company stock worth $86,797 in the last 90 days.

About Mosaic Capital (CVE:M)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

