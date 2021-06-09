Morgan Stanley Lowers CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $64.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

CMS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

