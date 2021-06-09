Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Receives GBX 325.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 333 ($4.35).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGAM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of GBX 204.77 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 360 ($4.70). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 324.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £998.80 million and a PE ratio of -45.32.

In related news, insider Pete Raby sold 27,165 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £84,754.80 ($110,732.69).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

