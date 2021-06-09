Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Sells 6,200 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 3.9% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $26,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDXX traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $562.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,703. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.17 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.87.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

