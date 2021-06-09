Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Sells 30,000 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,524. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.31.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

