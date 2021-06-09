Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.09% of Green Dot worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Green Dot by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 23,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.04. 1,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,945. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.59. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,645.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 14,228 shares of company stock valued at $662,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.42.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

