Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $14.47 Million Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the period. Badger Meter accounts for 2.1% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.53% of Badger Meter worth $14,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

BMI stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.52. The stock had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,069. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $111.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.21.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

