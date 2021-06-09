Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.16.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $2,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

MNST traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.16. 1,456,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,557. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $66.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

