Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Harris Kupperman Acquires 50,000 Shares

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Harris Kupperman purchased 50,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$24,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,240,000.

On Thursday, May 27th, Harris Kupperman acquired 18,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$9,250.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Harris Kupperman bought 46,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$21,948.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Harris Kupperman bought 2,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$920.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Harris Kupperman acquired 1,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$690.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Harris Kupperman acquired 35,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,100.00.

Shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock opened at C$0.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$0.57.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

