Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 271.27 ($3.54). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53), with a volume of 348,225 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 335 ($4.38).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 269.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.