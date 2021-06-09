Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,929 ($25.20). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,910 ($24.95), with a volume of 377,525 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNDI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,993.57 ($26.05).

The stock has a market cap of £9.28 billion and a PE ratio of 18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,725.52.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

