Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Releases Earnings Results

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. Monaker Group had a negative return on equity of 91.87% and a negative net margin of 5,992.37%.

Shares of MKGI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 167,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,732. Monaker Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monaker Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Monaker Group worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

