MonaCoin Market Cap Reaches $130.29 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 16% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00005629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $130.29 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,216.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.53 or 0.07208408 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.65 or 0.01725493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.00460466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00167968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.82 or 0.00746297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00470767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.54 or 0.00379198 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.