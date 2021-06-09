Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. Momo had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MOMO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. 284,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,739. Momo has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

