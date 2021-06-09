Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) traded up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.57. 1,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Molecular Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

