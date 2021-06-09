ModiHost Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $136,743.93 and approximately $32,034.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ModiHost has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00068896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00025397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.96 or 0.00925956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.29 or 0.09113105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00049870 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

