Mizuho Cuts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $64.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS stock opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1,240.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after buying an additional 2,447,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $78,403,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after acquiring an additional 952,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.