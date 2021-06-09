Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $376,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.93. 191,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,632,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $581.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.96. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

