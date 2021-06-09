Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 169,278 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,970,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,278 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $264,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,044 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after acquiring an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,509,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,955,000 after acquiring an additional 478,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,093,000 after acquiring an additional 323,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.23. 72,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

