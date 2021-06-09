Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $512.59 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43,517 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $512,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $5.44 on Wednesday, hitting $2,403.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,498. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,294.94. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

