Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $221.24 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,007 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $221,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after acquiring an additional 244,712 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,305,000 after acquiring an additional 106,902 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,207,000 after acquiring an additional 55,780 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after acquiring an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, hitting $388.86. 7,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.11.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.58.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

