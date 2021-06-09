Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $193.93 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,331,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 576,667 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Pfizer worth $193,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 607,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,600,182. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.