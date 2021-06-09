Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,488,118 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 214,580 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $168,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.10. The company had a trading volume of 516,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,283,354. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62. The company has a market cap of $242.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

