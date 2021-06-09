Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,728 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 79,196 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Netflix worth $308,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $490.55. The company had a trading volume of 68,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,261. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $513.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.45 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $217.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

