Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 271,141 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,141 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $141,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNW. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.24. 5,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,704. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.