Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 956 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.0% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.67. 54,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

