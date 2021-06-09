Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $874,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 93.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 923,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,751,000 after acquiring an additional 445,257 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $222,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 99,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 134.1% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.91. 385,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,817,192. The company has a market capitalization of $172.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.26.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

