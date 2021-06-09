Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $738,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TMO traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $446.42. 28,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,379. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $467.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $330.57 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

