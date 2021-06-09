Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $438,000 Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 759.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,001,000 after buying an additional 1,107,468 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 27.4% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,172. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.