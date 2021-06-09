Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 543 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.48. 187,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,995,803. The stock has a market cap of $237.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

