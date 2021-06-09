Mission Produce (AVO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. On average, analysts expect Mission Produce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.21. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.36.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $6,653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.