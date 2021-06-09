Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Sells $381,300.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mimecast alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $810,950.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $324,375.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $779,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $300,825.00.

MIME stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 114.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after buying an additional 513,322 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Mimecast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after buying an additional 156,369 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Mimecast by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after buying an additional 210,498 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after buying an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mimecast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,302,000 after buying an additional 78,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.