Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.17

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.17 and last traded at $86.64, with a volume of 1496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Boenning Scattergood cut Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

