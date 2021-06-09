Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 5,300 Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLT. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 52.1% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLT opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.10. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

