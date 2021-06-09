Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $172,354,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $104,881,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $23,005,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $24,214,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,558,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,440,000 after buying an additional 893,237 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.05. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $20.63.

