MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Purchased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in MicroVision by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MicroVision by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MicroVision by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MicroVision by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MicroVision by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVIS stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.35. 46,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,867,126. MicroVision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -217.50 and a beta of 3.95.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 85.01% and a negative net margin of 711.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

