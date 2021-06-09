Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,946 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.2% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.57 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

