MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 47.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $748,249.83 and $429.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002454 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007268 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00117361 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

