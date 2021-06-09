M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 64,951 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 64,951 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Medtronic worth $131,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.43. 63,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,981. The stock has a market cap of $165.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

