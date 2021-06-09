M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 522,695 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,515,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522,695 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $98,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. 64,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,475. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

