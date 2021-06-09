M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,096,336 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,096,336 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $56,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,014,976. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $365.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.