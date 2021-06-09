M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,804 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $69,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $7.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $809.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $718.83. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 178.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

