M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 45,205 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 332,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,205 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $49,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

NYSE:AWK traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.04. 2,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,494. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.77.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.